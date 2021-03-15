Burna Boy, Wizkid win Grammy

Nigerian Afrobeat star, Burna Boy, and hip pop rave, Wizkid, have both won awards at the 2021 Grammys.

Burna Boy won the Best Global Music Album category while Wizkid won the Best Music Video for his song with Beyoncé, Brown Skin Girl, from Lion King: The Gift album.

Burna Boy, real name Damini Ogulu, a nominee for a second consecutive year, won with his Twice As Tall album. The 29-year-old beat four others including the Malian band, Tinariwen.

The Grammys described Twice As Tall as “a masterclass in the vibe and hustle that have made Burna Boy an international musical force.”

