Burna Boy, Wizkid win Grammys

Burna Boy, Nigerian singer, has won the ‘Best Global Music Album’ at the 2021 Grammy Awards for ‘Twice As Tall’, his 2020 project.
His album saw off competition from Antibalas’ ‘The Fu Chronicles’, Bebel Gilberto’s ‘Agora’, Anoushka Shankar’s ‘Love Letters’ and Tinariwen’s ‘Amadjar’ to clinch the much-coveted gong at the award ceremony in Los Angeles on Sunday night.
Burna Boy is winning the Grammy for the first time. This is also the second time the ‘Ye’ crooner will be nominated for the prestigious awards.
Burna Boy was nominated in the ‘Best World Music Album’ category for his ‘African Giant‘ album last year but lost to Angelique Kidjo, Beninese singer-songwriter.
This year’s edition of the awards was earlier scheduled for January but was postponed amid concerns over the coronavirus pandemic.
And Wizkid, Nigerian singer, has won his first-ever Grammy award for his role in ‘Brown Skin Girl’, a 2019 song by Beyonce, American singer.
The project won the ‘Best Music Video’ at the award ceremony held in Los Angeles on Sunday.
‘Brown Skin Girl’ was nominated for the category alongside ‘Life Is Good’, a song by Future featuring Drake, ‘Lockdown’ by Anderson Park, ‘Adore You’ by Harry Styles and ‘Goliath’ by Woodkid.
Beyonce had last year released the visuals for the project which also featured Blue Ivy Carter, her first daughter with Jay-Z, and Saint JHN.
The development further stretches what has been an impressive run for the song since its release.
The hit song had won the ‘Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration’ category at the 2020 edition of the NAACP Image Awards.
It had also earned Wizkid his second entry into the US Billboard Hot 100 charts in 2019.

