Burna Boy’s alleged ‘side chic’ shades his girlfriend

The drama between Burna Boy and his alleged side chic Jo Pearls appears to be far from over as she has called out the singer’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don. The UK based model took to her Instagram Stories where she alleged that Stefflon Don called her a ‘Nollywood actress’ whilst begging for answers and pieces of evidence in her DMs.

“Bro it’s really taken everything in me to keep quiet but the audacity of this woman to call me a ‘Nollywood actress’ whilst begging for answers and evidences in my DMs will forever leave me gobsmacked,” she wrote.

Jo Pearls has been in the news since she alleged that she has been in a relationship with Burna Boy in the past two years. In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

