Burna Boy’s alleged ‘side chic’ shades his girlfriend

The drama between Burna Boy and his alleged side chic Jo Pearls appears to be far from over as she has called out the singer’s girlfriend, Stefflon Don. The UK based model took to her Instagram Stories where she alleged that Stefflon Don called her a ‘Nollywood actress’ whilst begging for answers and pieces of evidence in her DMs.

“Bro it’s really taken everything in me to keep quiet but the audacity of this woman to call me a ‘Nollywood actress’ whilst begging for answers and evidences in my DMs will forever leave me gobsmacked,” she wrote.

Jo Pearls has been in the news since she alleged that she has been in a relationship with Burna Boy in the past two years. In two videos on her Instagram page, the 23-year-old narrated how she met and fell in love with Burna Boy before he started dating Stefflon Don.

Ibinabo Fiberesima opens up on mental state

Nollywood actress Ibinabo Fiberesima has opens up on mental state she underwent surgery during the Coronavirus pandemic. The mother of five in a recent interview disclosed that she had been in England before the COVID- 19 pandemic started and that when it started, it took an additional toll on her ill health. Ibinabo said she […]
Tell Kiddwaya’s father to get me pregnant, lady cries out

A Nigerian lady, Enow Stella has said she wants ex-BBNaija housemate, Kiddwaya’s billionaire father, Terry Waya, to get her pregnant. The lady identified as Enow Stella on Instagram, made the comment on a post the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) News shared about Waya. In the interview posted by BBC, Terry claimed he is the person […]
Court convicts Naira Marley over Abuja concert

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Mobile Court sitting on Friday sentenced music star, Azeez Fashola, popularly called Naira Marley, for violating COVID-19 guidelines to perform at a concert organised at Jabi Lake Mall on June 13. The Presiding Magistrate, Idayat Akanni said the Musician and his crew violated the COVID-19 Regulation, 2020 made by Presidential […]

