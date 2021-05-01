Burna Boy’s mum manager named one of the ‘International Power Players’ by Billboard

On Thursday April, Nigerian music executive, retired professor and artist manager, Bose Ogulu, was named one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021 by Billboard. Ogulu, better known as Mama Burna is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, who also manages her Grammy-winning son, Burna Boy.

She served as executive producer for his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall. On her excerpt, Billboard wrote that: “Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive- produced, released and promoted the Twice As Tall album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (aka her son, Damini Ogulu).

“He is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic in the United States and Warner Music International for territories outside of Africa. “Twice As Tall won best global music album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Bose has set up a publishing company through Spaceship Collective to enable Africans to own their own catalogs “so that the authenticity of our stories, our glory, our culture is sustained,” she says, “and we are empowered.””

