Arts & Entertainments

Burna Boy’s mum manager named one of the ‘International Power Players’ by Billboard

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO Comment(0)

On Thursday April, Nigerian music executive, retired professor and artist manager, Bose Ogulu, was named one of the ‘International Power Players’ for 2021 by Billboard. Ogulu, better known as Mama Burna is the co-founder of Spaceship Collective, who also manages her Grammy-winning son, Burna Boy.

She served as executive producer for his Grammy-winning album, Twice As Tall. On her excerpt, Billboard wrote that: “Amid the pandemic, Ogulu co-executive- produced, released and promoted the Twice As Tall album from Nigeria’s breakout global star Burna Boy (aka her son, Damini Ogulu).

“He is signed to Bad Habit/Atlantic in the United States and Warner Music International for territories outside of Africa. “Twice As Tall won best global music album at this year’s Grammy Awards. Bose has set up a publishing company through Spaceship Collective to enable Africans to own their own catalogs “so that the authenticity of our stories, our glory, our culture is sustained,” she says, “and we are empowered.””

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Kemi Ajumobi debuts with ‘It Is You’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Singer Kemi Ajumobi, has debuted her single titled ‘It is you’. The song was produced by the prolific music producer, Wole Adesanya generally referred to as ‘Mr. Wols’. The song is available on all digital platforms including Spotify, GooglePlay, iTunes, AppleMusic, Amazon, Tidal, Deezer, YouTube to mention a few. The video to the song has […]
Arts & Entertainments

Ebuka: My daughter speaks 4 languages at 3

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Popular media personality and Big Brother Naija (BBNaija) host, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, has taken to social media to brag about the ‘genius’ of his threeyear- old daughter. He made an interesting revelation about the little one in a post shared on his verified Twitter handle. Ebuka while responding to a post about Princess Charlotte’s being able […]
Arts & Entertainments

Abel Jurgen covers up ex-fiance, Cossy Orjiakor’s tattoo

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nollywood actress Cossy Orjiakor’s former fiancé, Abel Jurgen, has covered up a tattoo of her name on his body after his breakup with the actress. In a post shared via his Instagram page on March 4, the actor and model revealed that he decided to cover the tattoo after months of their breakup. He said: […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica