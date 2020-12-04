Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’, moststreamed Nigeria album in 2020

Grammy-nominated Nigerian singer, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, recently release highly anticipated album ‘Twice As Tall’ and within the short time has become most-streamed Nigerian album on the streaming platform, Spotify, in 2020. The Dangote crooner secured the number one spot on as the moststreamed Nigerian album on Spotify in 2020 with over 64 million streams to its credit.

The rating is for albums that were released in 2020. The 15-track album has also earned the singer his second Grammy Awards nomination. He snagged his first nomination last year with his “African Giant” album but lost the award to the legendary South Africa musician, Angelique Kidjo. The Twice As Tall album has Burna Boy, his mum cum manager, Bosede Ogulu, and American rapper and business tycoon, Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs, were the executive producers.

It also features guest appearances from Naughty by Nature, the Kenyan band Sauti Sol, Senegal’s musical titan, Youssou N’Dour, and Chris Martin of Coldplay. In his words: “Twice As Tall is the album about a period of time in my life. It’s the album about the struggle for freedom.

It’s the album about life in general, real life, good times, bad times, happy times, sad times, great times”. According to the streaming platform, in the second place on the chat of moststreamed Nigerian music, this year is Wizkid’s ‘Made In Lagos’, while songstress, Tiwa Savage’s Celia comes third.

