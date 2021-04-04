Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ still on winning spree

Winning the Grammy’s may not be the last stop for Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album as it has been nominated for the 2021 BRIT awards.

The singer was nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside musicians like The Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

The BRIT Awards will take place on 11 May from the O2, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

The BRIT Awards are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

The name was originally a shortened form of “British”, “Britain”, or “Britannia”, but subsequently became a backronym for British Record Industry Trusts Show.

