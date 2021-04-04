Body & Soul

Burna Boy’s ‘Twice As Tall’ still on winning spree

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Winning the Grammy’s may not be the last stop for Burna Boy’s Twice As Tall album as it has been nominated for the 2021 BRIT awards.

 

The singer was nominated for the ‘International Male Solo Artist’ category alongside musicians like The Weeknd, Bruce Springsteen, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala.

 

The BRIT Awards will take place on 11 May from the O2, and will be hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall.

 

The BRIT Awards are the British Phonographic Industry’s annual popular music awards.

 

The name was originally a shortened form of “British”, “Britain”, or “Britannia”, but subsequently became a backronym for British Record Industry Trusts Show.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul

When Miss K partnered Ghana leader for 2020 youth summit

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Afro-Caribbean artist and plussize fashion Supermodel, Karina Thersa Martinez, also known as Miss-K recently teamed up with Ghana Parliamentarians Global Action Leader, Honorable Rachid Pelpuo for the 2020 edition of her Kreative Kick Youth Summit. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he summit, which was to mark the International Youth Day, IYD, was held online.   […]
Body & Soul

Abdulmumin Jibrin, back on the radar

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

In life, nothing is done and dusted, at least, until death. This is something, which former member House of Representatives from Kano, Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin knows.   For a couple of years, this good looking, outspoken and articulate politician has been around, doing this and that. A man with admirable pedigree, Jibrin attracted national attention […]
Body & Soul

Writing my memoirs was an emotional roller coaster –Onyeka Onwenu

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye

Nigeria’s legendary singer, Onyeka Onwenu is known to set enviable records in every sector her talent and passion drives her to. Added to her list of careers, as a famous singer, broadcaster, an actor, rights activist and politician, she has recently added another feather as an author. On Nigeria’s Independence Day, October 1, 2020, the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica