Burna Boy’s ‘Way Too Big’ features in new Beats By Dre ad

On Thursday, November 19, it was announced that ‘Way Too Big,’ Burna Boy’s song will feature on the new Beats by Dre ad. This ad is for Beats’ ‘glow in the dark’ product, a collaboration with Tokyo-based label AMBUSH. With this partnership, Yoon Ahn, the cofounder and creative director of Ambush said he was inspired by the creative spark that can come from your nocturnal side – especially when living in a city like Tokyo, which comes to life at night with a particular energy.

For the collaboration, Beats and Ahn tapped Grammy-nominated Nigerian superstar, Burna Boy to star in the campaign. While the spot’s visuals play on the transcendence of night, Burna Boy discusses how music is unifying on a global scale, his positivity about the future and his hope for the future generation of Africans to know themselves and be proud of who they are. ‘Way Too Big’ was released off Burna Boy’s latest album ‘Twice As Tall’ and it’s one of the biggest fan-favourites across the world.

