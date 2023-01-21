Arts & Entertainments

BurnaBoy, Davido, Wizkid, Asake, others win big at AFRIMA 8 Awards

The eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) might have come and gone but the impressive outlook of the award held in Dakar, Senegal but the sound and sight of the colourful and entertaining event will linger a long time in the memories of many. Even for Nigerians, it was a great outing, with many of her big stars claiming the podium with big wins in different categories.

Themed the Taranga Edition, the award saw guests visit the African Renaissance Monument statue and the remarkable Afrima Music village for enthralling and savoury performances by many of the African stars, which include P-Square, Tiwa Savage, DJ Sly King, Magixx, and Awilo Logomba. AFRIMA President, Mike Dada said of the event, “This is such an exciting moment in African music, and we are proud of the way these artistes have been able to cross over to several markets both on the home front and even globally.”

Highlights include performances from PSquare, Eltee Skillz and Black Sheriff, which lit up the main awards ceremony at the 15,000 capacity Dakar Arena. Davido was the star of the night as he won in five categories: Best Male Artiste in African Inspirational Music; Best African Pop for ‘High; Best African Collaboration; Best Duo Group in African; and Best Male Act in Diaspora. Burna Boy won the Best Album and Best African Act awards, beating the likes of South African Kabza De Small, Didi B from Cote d’Ivoire and others to the coveted crowns. Adekunle Gold won in two awards: Best Act Group in African Contemporary Music and Best Act, Duo or Group in African Pop; for his song; High, featuring Davido. Wizkid took home the Best West African Act award while Asake, who dominated in 2022 with an incredible run, emerged the Artiste of the Year.

 

