BurnaBoy hits 200m streams on Boomplay

Nigerian Grammy-award winner, Burna Boy, continues to break historical charts. This time as the first ever African artiste to hit 200 million streams on Africa’s number one music streaming platform, Boomplay. Boomplay streams are calculated based on industry recognised standards in which only no less than 30 second streams is equal to one stream count. Barely a year after Burna Boy was celebrated as the first artiste to hit the 100 million streams milestone on Boomplay, he has gone ahead to double the feat, making him the first artiste to be streamed 200 million times on Africa’s number one streaming service, Boomplay. The growth of the Grammy Award winner has been exponentially upturned since the release of the Outside album, which stands as 10 million streams currently. His follow up album, African Giant, which was critically acclaimed and nominated for the Grammys, now has over 43 million streams, four times more than the previous body of work, indicating his broadening fan base and growth. True to its title, his 2020 album Twice As Tall, has been streamed twice more than African Giant, standing at over 80 million streams on Boomplay.

 

