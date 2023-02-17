Arts & Entertainments

Burnaboy, Kizz Daniel, Tems, others dominate Tingo Soundcity MVP Award 2023

Posted on Author Ifeoma Ononye Comment(0)

On Saturday, February 11, Soundcity held music lovers and brands spell bound for the 5th edition of its continental music award festival, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The award festival which was powered by Tingo Mobile with sponsorship from MunchIT, Pepsi and Desperados, held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award which was anchored by South African actress, Pearl Thusi, was opened with a superlative performance by Mohbad which set the tone for the night. Performers who captured the energy of African music in the course of the night include; Phina, Gyakie, Magixx, Pheelz, Spyro, Ruger, TI Blaze, Zuchu, Gyakie, Seyi Vibez, Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ladipoe, Vector, Kaligraph Jones, Black Sherrif and a host of others. According to the founder of Soundcity, Tajudeen Adepetu, the MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artists.

The initiative, he said, recognises the hard work, creativity and craft of African musicians. In celebrating the uniqueness of the African music culture, a black carpet reception preceded the award ceremony. Hosted by Eso Dike and Pearl Hart, while Latasha Ngwube and Enioluwa Adeoluwa hosted the fashion police. The reception featured interviews with the glamorous guests at the award ceremony. Also, the sponsors of the show treated guests to a sampling of their products at the black carpet reception. The founder of Tingo Moblie, Dozy Mmobousi, said; “At Tingo, we are at the forefront of providing solutions for African businesses. Our platform leverages the energy of the African youths to drive innovation and there is no better ally than supporting African artists and the music industry hence our partnership with the Soundcity MVP award”.

Among those who presented awards during the night were Nollywood actors and artistes from all over Africa including Daniel Etim-Effiong. RMD, Mr Macaroni, casts of Shanty made up of the trio of Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke and a host of others. The award ceremony had 15 categories, out of which Nigerian singers 12. It also featured special recognition for innovators in different fields including business, fintech, fashion and more. While Senegalese singer Akon received the Legend Award, highlight of the night was the special tribute to the recently departed entertainers including South African rapper, AKA who met an untimely death on the morning of the award ceremony.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Why scientific application of communication strategies is imperative for development

Posted on Author Our Reporters

This sizeable seminal work by Sam-Loco Smith ventures into a territory that is at once dear and loathsome to people the world over – with accentuated emphasis on Nigeria, one must add. The potpourri created by a convergence of these concepts interests virtually everyone. This is because their very destiny and wellbeing depend largely on […]
Arts & Entertainments

Danny Boy celebrates womanhood with new single

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Fast-rising songwriter and singer, Julius Daniel Ogah, better known as Danny boy has released the video of his new single titled ‘International Woman’, in celebration of womanhood. Danny Boy who rose to limelight with earlier this year with his Feel AM track said International woman is a song that eulogizes women’s contribution to the sustenance […]
Arts & Entertainments

Finetunz Entertainment to sue Vicki D for Breach of Contract

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh

Finetunz Entertainment, an independent record label, has threatened to sue singer, Francis Victor Adams A.K.A Vicki D (Kpoki) for breaching their contract agreement. The record label in a statement alleged that the singer who was signed in 2019 breached the contract by signing with another record label. “As part of our mandate of lifting talents […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica