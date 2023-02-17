Burnaboy, Kizz Daniel, Tems, others dominate Tingo Soundcity MVP Award 2023

On Saturday, February 11, Soundcity held music lovers and brands spell bound for the 5th edition of its continental music award festival, the Soundcity MVP Awards Festival. The award festival which was powered by Tingo Mobile with sponsorship from MunchIT, Pepsi and Desperados, held at the Eko Convention Centre, in Lagos, Nigeria.

The award which was anchored by South African actress, Pearl Thusi, was opened with a superlative performance by Mohbad which set the tone for the night. Performers who captured the energy of African music in the course of the night include; Phina, Gyakie, Magixx, Pheelz, Spyro, Ruger, TI Blaze, Zuchu, Gyakie, Seyi Vibez, Ladipoe, Blackbonez, Ladipoe, Vector, Kaligraph Jones, Black Sherrif and a host of others. According to the founder of Soundcity, Tajudeen Adepetu, the MVP Awards celebrates and showcases the finest of African music as well as artists.

The initiative, he said, recognises the hard work, creativity and craft of African musicians. In celebrating the uniqueness of the African music culture, a black carpet reception preceded the award ceremony. Hosted by Eso Dike and Pearl Hart, while Latasha Ngwube and Enioluwa Adeoluwa hosted the fashion police. The reception featured interviews with the glamorous guests at the award ceremony. Also, the sponsors of the show treated guests to a sampling of their products at the black carpet reception. The founder of Tingo Moblie, Dozy Mmobousi, said; “At Tingo, we are at the forefront of providing solutions for African businesses. Our platform leverages the energy of the African youths to drive innovation and there is no better ally than supporting African artists and the music industry hence our partnership with the Soundcity MVP award”.

Among those who presented awards during the night were Nollywood actors and artistes from all over Africa including Daniel Etim-Effiong. RMD, Mr Macaroni, casts of Shanty made up of the trio of Chidi Mokeme, Ini Edo and Mercy Eke and a host of others. The award ceremony had 15 categories, out of which Nigerian singers 12. It also featured special recognition for innovators in different fields including business, fintech, fashion and more. While Senegalese singer Akon received the Legend Award, highlight of the night was the special tribute to the recently departed entertainers including South African rapper, AKA who met an untimely death on the morning of the award ceremony.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...