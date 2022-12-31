Arts & Entertainments

Burnaboy, Rema, Ayra Starr make Obama’s end of year Playlist

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Former President of the United States of America, Barack Obama continued his music tradition of sharing his playlists showcasing his favourite songs. Obama, flowing with the festive season, for the second time in the year, shared his carefully selected favourite songs of the year. This time, Nigerian stars Burnaboy, Rema and Ayra Starr made the popular list. The songs Last Last by Burnaboy; Rush by Arya Starr and Calm down by Rema earned the artistes a spot on the coveted list. On his Twitter page, he wrote, “I always enjoy sharing my end-ofyear music playlist with all of you and this year, we heard a lot of great songs. Here are some of my favourite that include Bad Bunny’s Tití Me Preguntó; Rosalía’s Satoko, and SZA’s “Shirt,” as well as other songs from Beyoncé, Ethel Cain, Burna Boy, Maggie Rogers, Sudan Archives, and more. Other songs in his 2022 playlist include Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 5.

 

Our Reporters

