Burnley Crowned Champions Of The Championship

Burnley have long sealed their promotion to the premiere league, it was only a matter of when, before they’ll be crowed champions of the championship and that was done last night at the home turf of local rivals Blackburn Rovers, with a 1- 0 win at Ewood park, on Tuesday night.

Vincent Kompany’s men were far from their best in a keenly contested Lancashire derby but did enough to not only lift the title, but also dent Rovers’ chance of climbing into the playoff places.

Benson curled home his 12th goal of the season with Burnley’s only shot on target to open up a 13-point lead over second-placed Sheffield United, who have four games remaining.

Blackburn remain outside the playoff places on goal difference after their winless run stretched to eight matches.