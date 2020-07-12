Burnley end Liverpool’s 100 percent home record

…as Norwich relegated, Watford close to surviving

urnley on Saturday ended new champions Liverpool’s hopes of completing the season with a 100% Premier League home record thanks to Jay Rodriguez’s second-half equaliser.

Clarets striker Rodriguez swivelled and fired home from inside the box following a James Tarkowski header to reward Sean Dyche’s side for their resilience and persistence in the face of large periods of home dominance.

The visitors could even have left Anfield with all three points, but Johann Berg Gudmundsson fired an effort against the crossbar with just minutes remaining.

Andy Robertson had given the home side the lead in the first half, but they also spurned a number of good opportunities to score more, with Mohamed Salah and Curtis Jones guilty of wayward shooting.

The draw means Liverpool can now no longer beat the Premier League record for home wins in a season; they need to beat Chelsea in their last game at Anfield to equal the league high of 18.

Meanwhile, Norwich City became the first club to be relegated from the Premier League this season as Michail Antonio scored all four goals to ease West Ham’s troubles near the bottom of the table.

A seventh successive league defeat left Daniel Farke’s side anchored at the foot of the table, 13 points from safety with only three games to play.

Having struggled to adapt since winning the Championship last season, Norwich’s third relegation in seven seasons was sealed by Antonio’s superb performance in front of goal.

Also, despite seeing his side move six points clear of the bottom three with a win over Newcastle, Watford boss, Nigel Pearson, insists “our job is not finished yet”

Troy Deeney scored two second-half penalties as the Hornets came from behind once more to beat the Magpies and open up vital breathing space as they battle to avoid relegation from the Premier League.

Asked afterwards if he felt safe, Pearson told BBC Match of the Day: “Anything can happen. We have to keep our focus now, and it is not about thinking the job is done – we have got three more games to make sure we win enough points ourselves.”

Watford were bottom, seven points adrift of safety after 16 games, when Pearson took charge for the first time on 14 December, but he says positive thinking has been behind their climb up the table.

