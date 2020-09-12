…burnt card readers won’t affect election –Yakubu

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), has given assurances that the inferno which led to the burning of 5100 card readers would not affect the Ondo State governorship poll scheduled for to hold on October 10. INEC National Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, gave the assurances during an interactive session with stakeholders and Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), convened by the National Peace Committee. According to him, an investigation has been launched to unravel the cause of the fire which consumed the card readers were programmed for use during the election.

He said: “We received the sad news last night of fire incident involving the container housing the Smart Card Readers. “Let me give you a little bit of statistics, we require 4100 Smart Card Readers for the Ondo election and additional 100 for training, so that the adhoc Staff are properly trained using the Smart Card Reader.

So we got 1000 Card Readers from our office in Osun State. “We had 5100 Smart Card Readers good to go for the Ondo election but unfortunately from the reports am getting, we lost the 5100 Smart Card Readers in that container. “Will that affect the election? I am glad to say that we have recovered from that and election in Ondo is going to go ahead, we have huge capacity in the neighbouring state to get additional Smart Card Readers and I had a discussion with the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Oyo State and we have 700 Smart Card Readers there, so getting 5000 Smart Card Readers to support Ondo won’t be an issue at all. This is not a general election that is holding nationwide, it is an off season election.”

