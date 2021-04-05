Burnt market: Makinde promises palliatives for traders

Sola Adeyemo IBADAN Oyo State Governor, Seyi Makinde, yesterday inspected the Agodi Gate auto spare parts market that was gutted by fire on Saturday, expressing shock and sadness over the loss goods worth millions of naira.

Governor Makinde, who visited the market along with his government functionaries, said he would hold a meeting with leaders of the market to find common grounds on ways of resolving the travails of the traders.

The governor also promised that his administration would come to the aid of victims of the inferno by providing palliatives within the shortest possible time.

He said: “I greet every one of you here this afternoon. I have seen the extent of destruction and I know how important this market is to the economy of Oyo State.

“I was here during the electioneering and interacted with you. I am still trying to process in my head the way forward, but I want to let you know that the government will come to your aid.”

Like this: Like Loading...