Metro & Crime

Burnt market: Shocked Makinde promises palliatives for traders

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo, Ibadan Comment(0)

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Sunday inspected the Agodi Gate Auto Spare Parts Market gutted by fire early Saturday morning, expressing shock and sadness over the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Makinde, who visited the market along with his government functionaries, said that he would hold a meeting with leaders of the market to find common grounds on ways of resolving the travails of the market.
The governor also promised that his administration will come to the aid of victims of the inferno by providing palliatives within the shortest possible time.
His words: “I greet every one of you here this afternoon. I have seen the extent of destruction and I know how important this market is to the economy of Oyo State.
“I was here during the electioneering and interacted with you. I am still trying to process in my head the way forward but I want to let you know that the government will come to your aid.
“We won’t allow you to bear the brunt alone. So, I will ask the leadership to send your representatives. And by tomorrow (Monday), we will sit together and look at the immediate palliative we can do for you.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Restore Ondo Deputy Gov’s security detail, IGP orders Police Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the Ondo State Police Commissioner to immediately restore the security details of the deputy governor of the state, Agboola Ajayi. Adamu gave the order to Salami Bolaji in a letter signed by Austine Agbonlahor, Assistant Inspector-General of Police. He, however, issued the letter through the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill eight, injure four in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

Again, the ubiquitous bandits have killed at least eight people and injured four others in different attacks across Kaduna State. The attacks occurred in three local government areas of Chikun, Giwa and Kajuru. The state Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident. The commissioner condoled with the families of those […]
Metro & Crime

Benue loses council chairman to COVID-19

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Ortom: His death shocking, swears-in deputy The Chairman of Buruku Local Government Area of Benue State, Hon. Daniel Ukehemba Deajir is dead. Hon. Deajir died of COVID-19 related ailments barely two weeks after he was allegedly quarantined at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Makurdi. The deceased, who was to have stayed two years in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica