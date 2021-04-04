Burnt market: Shocked Makinde promises palliatives for traders

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Sunday inspected the Agodi Gate Auto Spare Parts Market gutted by fire early Saturday morning, expressing shock and sadness over the loss of goods worth millions of naira.

Makinde, who visited the market along with his government functionaries, said that he would hold a meeting with leaders of the market to find common grounds on ways of resolving the travails of the market.

The governor also promised that his administration will come to the aid of victims of the inferno by providing palliatives within the shortest possible time.

His words: “I greet every one of you here this afternoon. I have seen the extent of destruction and I know how important this market is to the economy of Oyo State.

“I was here during the electioneering and interacted with you. I am still trying to process in my head the way forward but I want to let you know that the government will come to your aid.