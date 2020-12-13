Bury me beside my wife when I die – Ndoma-Egba tells Bishop

Former Senate Leader and immediate past Chairman of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba (SAN) has told the Catholic Bishop of Ogoja diocese overseeing the Parish in Akparabong, in Ikom Local Government in Cross River State that his wish was that whenever he dies, he should be buried beside his wife, Amaka Lauretta Ndoma-Egba.

Ndoma-Egba made the wish at the funeral service held at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Parish in Akparabong, Ikom before the body of this late wife was interred in a mausoleum within the premises of the church.

He eulogized his late wife as a woman who was beautiful physically and in heart, saying: “She was devoted to service to humanity and she did not only establish public infrastructure such as schools and the Catholic parish where she is buried, she developed many individuals. No one comes to our house as a non-graduate and leaves without being a graduate.”

He noted that many sorrowful things have happened to him this year and people have asked God “why?

“I can’t question God because He has blessed me many times in a year and he never questioned why the many blessings? I am grateful that Amaka, though lived a short life, yet it was a fulfilled life.”

He thanked the Catholic Bishop for the approval given for the wife to be buried in the church premises adding that the implication is that he must be buried beside his late wife anytime he is dead.

In his sermon the Bishop of Ogoja Diocese, Rev. Fr. Dr. Donatus Akpan, stated that many times, great people usually die young just as Jesus Christ, John the Baptist and several other great people had died.

