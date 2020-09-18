Bus carrying eggs crashes into truck, kills one

One person lost his life when a vehicle carrying eggs crashed into a broken down truck on the Lagos- Ibadan Expressway. The accident occurred about 1.30pm on the Isara Bridge, inward Lagos. The Ogun State Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Babatunde Akinbiyi, said in a statement yesterday that a Ford bus with registration number LND 631XX crashed into an IVECO trailer marked KTU 608XW parked on the road. Akinbiyi said the acci-dent was caused by reckless driving on the part of the bus driver who rammed into a stationary trailer fixing its axle. According to him, five people were involved in the accident but one person died.

He said: “One person died and those who sustained injuries have been taken to the Ola bisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH), Sagamu, by the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC) operatives, before our men’s arrival. “The commercial bus was chartered by the two passengers with the driver to purchase eggs in Lagos, when, due to lack of concentration and recklessly driving, it rammed into a stationary trailer, whose axle problem was being fixed by the driver and the motorboy in the middle of the road.”

Akinbiyi added that one of the passengers in the bus died on the spot,while the driver and the other passenger were receiving treatment at the OOUTH. “Meanwhile, the two damaged vehicles have been taken to Ode-Remo Police Motor Traffic Division. While TRACE condoles with the family of the deceased, motorists are further implored to adopt 100 per cent concentration while behind the wheels and avoid reckless driving.” The PRO also urged drivers to avoid the repairs of their vehicles on the road, “because the road is not a mechanic workshop or garage”.

