Bus Conveying Stranded Nigerians Out Of Sudan Catches Fire

One of the buses conveying stranded Nigerians from Khartoum, the Sudanese capital, to Port Sudan where they will move into Saudi Arabia caught fire in the early hours of Monday.

New Telegraph reports that twenty-six buses conveying the stranded students left Al Razi around 12:am on Monday for Port Sudan.

One of the buses contained 50 Nigerians and was marked Katsina 1 when it developed a fault due to excessive heat from one of the tyres and later caught fire but all of them escaped unhurt.

Explaining further, 40 out of the 50 passengers were distributed to the other buses evacuating the students, while the remaining passengers spent the night where the incident happened alongside the driver at the RSF checkpoint.

“One of the buses conveying some 50 Nigerian students from Sudan with a tag number (Katsina 1) heading to Port Sudan as part of the second batch of FGN evacuation got damaged due to excessive heat from one of the vehicle’s tyres.

“Dr Hashim Idris Na’Allah, the chairman of the Nigerian Elders’ Forum in Sudan, was one of the passengers in the said bus, which contained a total of 50 students (49 males, 1 female).

“The incident happened around 2:30 am Sudan time. The driver stopped the bus near an RSF checkpoint, just before the tire exploded causing a fire to start.

“The students said the RSF really did their possible best to help the passengers and offered them cups of tea in the morning before they left,” Sani Aliyu who is in Sudan disclosed to the newsmen.