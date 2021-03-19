Metro & Crime

Bus drivers kill LASTMA official, injure another

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla and Taiwo Jimoh Comment(0)

Commercial bus drivers have reportedly hacked to death an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Obasu Segun Godwin, at the Anthony area of the Lagos metropolis. During the attack on Tuesday, the drivers also beat and injured another LASTMA official, Adeniyi Hakeem.

It was learnt that the LATSMA officials were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the drivers protesting the seizure of a commercial bus with registration number FKJ 425 YC. The LASTMA Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Filade Olumide, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Olumide said the commercial driver was plying Bariga to Oshodi via Okorodu Road axis and his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the state traffic law. He added that the LASTMA General Manager (GM), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, had condemned the senseless and unwarranted murder of Segun and the assault on Hakeem, by the operator of a Suzuki commercial bus otherwise known as ‘Korope’ and others at Anthony area.

The GM, Oduyoye, said the sad fact about the incident was that the two officers attacked were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day before the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers went berserk, seeking LASTMA of ficers to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

He said: “Segun was struck several times with machetes, resulting in deep lacerations on the head which led to his eventual death, while Hakeem, who was also attacked in similar case, has been hospitalised and in coma.” The GM, however, noted that some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area, were lucky to escape the mob attack. Oduyoye warned all cultists doubling as commercial bus drivers that any traffic violation or infraction shall be punished or penalised as enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly. He disclosed that seven of the suspects had been caught and handed over to the police while the driver of the bus and others were still at large.

The LASTMA boss, however, promised that the police would conduct a proper investigation, while the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on all those found guilty of taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the LASTMA Director of Operations, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, described the incident as a sad event which could have been averted. Oreagba, however, said the unfortunate incident would not deter the agency from carrying out its functions and duties as laid down by the law of the state. Commiserating with the family of the deceased officer, the director regretted that the agency had lost too many good law enforcement officers to lawless and recalcitrant motorists. He promised to ensure that the injured officer, still in a coma at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), is well taken care of.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Attah stool: Final stage for successor commences

Posted on Author Muhammad Bashir,

The final stage for the emergence of a new Attah Igala was activated on Thursday with the nomination of a former Manager of the Central Bank of Nigeria, Prince Samuel Opaluwa by the AjuAmeachor Ruling House as the preferred candidate to occupy the stool. The the Stakeholders of AjuAmeachor, which is due to produce the […]
Metro & Crime

AbdulRazaq visits explosion site, bemoans loss of lives, property

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq yesterday visited the scene of Wednesday morning explosion at Jebba in Moro Local Government Area of Kwara State.   The governor, who described the incident as painful, prayed to the Almighty God to comfort the victims over their losses. The incident is very disturbing and we have to come down to see […]
Metro & Crime

Insecurity: Bandits kill Policeman, rustle cattle in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori,

Armed bandits numbering over 50 have killed a policeman, injured another person and rustled herds of cattle in a fresh attack in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. Embattled Chairman of Shiroro Local Government Area, Comrade Suleiman Dauda Chukuba, who confirmed the incident to our Correspondent in a telephone interview, appealed to both the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica