Bus drivers kill LASTMA official, injure another

Commercial bus drivers have reportedly hacked to death an official of the Lagos State Traffic Management Authority (LASTMA), Obasu Segun Godwin, at the Anthony area of the Lagos metropolis. During the attack on Tuesday, the drivers also beat and injured another LASTMA official, Adeniyi Hakeem.

It was learnt that the LATSMA officials were attacked with machetes and other dangerous weapons by the drivers protesting the seizure of a commercial bus with registration number FKJ 425 YC. The LASTMA Assistant Director, Public Affairs, Mr. Filade Olumide, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Olumide said the commercial driver was plying Bariga to Oshodi via Okorodu Road axis and his vehicle was apprehended for contravening the state traffic law. He added that the LASTMA General Manager (GM), Mr. Olajide Oduyoye, had condemned the senseless and unwarranted murder of Segun and the assault on Hakeem, by the operator of a Suzuki commercial bus otherwise known as ‘Korope’ and others at Anthony area.

The GM, Oduyoye, said the sad fact about the incident was that the two officers attacked were in mufti and on their way home, having completed their morning shift and closed for the day before the recalcitrant commercial bus drivers went berserk, seeking LASTMA of ficers to attack for carrying out their statutory duties.

He said: “Segun was struck several times with machetes, resulting in deep lacerations on the head which led to his eventual death, while Hakeem, who was also attacked in similar case, has been hospitalised and in coma.” The GM, however, noted that some senior officers, who were also in mufti and around the area, were lucky to escape the mob attack. Oduyoye warned all cultists doubling as commercial bus drivers that any traffic violation or infraction shall be punished or penalised as enacted by the Lagos State House of Assembly. He disclosed that seven of the suspects had been caught and handed over to the police while the driver of the bus and others were still at large.

The LASTMA boss, however, promised that the police would conduct a proper investigation, while the full wrath of the law would be brought to bear on all those found guilty of taking laws into their hands. Meanwhile, the LASTMA Director of Operations, Mr. Bolaji Oreagba, described the incident as a sad event which could have been averted. Oreagba, however, said the unfortunate incident would not deter the agency from carrying out its functions and duties as laid down by the law of the state. Commiserating with the family of the deceased officer, the director regretted that the agency had lost too many good law enforcement officers to lawless and recalcitrant motorists. He promised to ensure that the injured officer, still in a coma at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital (LASUTH), is well taken care of.

