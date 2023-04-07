‘Bush Girl Don Enter London,’ Fans Mock Destiny Etiko

Social media users have taken to their Instagram page to react as a Nollywood actress, Destiny Etiko, better known as Dramadoll arrived in London for a movie production.

The worldwide Dramadoll who shared a video of herself on her verified Instagram page could be seen string reactions and causing a commotion on the streets of London.

In the funny video, Etiko was seen singing the Nursery Rhyme,” London Bridge is falling”.

The curvy actress urged her fans to turn up in large numbers for her so they can paint the city red.

“This London show is already shut down.

OYIBO CALL MY NAME EWO.

Oya all my London fans make dm @babarex for tickets now ooo

Make una come out make we scatter London Who Dey”.

In reaction to her video, many of her fans mocked her as they called her ‘local woman and ‘bush girl’.

One Ogbuawa wrote, “Local woman don enter London

One godisable all wrote, “Bush girl from Nigeria. Your long jacket alone said it all”

