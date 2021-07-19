Business continuity sustains African Alliance

The management of African Alliance Insurance Plc said the business continuity management process in place sustained the company even in the heat of COVID-19.

Managing Director of the company, Mrs. Joyce Ojemudia, revealed this at the recent Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the National Association of Insurance and Pension Correspondents (NAIPCO), which African Alliance sponsored, in Lagos, last weekend.

Represented by the company’s Head of Marketing, Mr. Emmanuel Eburajolo, at the AGM, Ojemudia started: “Covid-19 came unexpectedly, with a lot of challenges and many companies were caught unaware.

“However, in African Alliance, the impact was minimal because we already had a Business Continuity Management process in place, so, the company was prepared.

“We had a process that was digitally enabled and this aided the smooth continuation of our business and services with customers even when some companies were still grappling with the situation and trying to find their feet.”

The insurer’s boss, however, urged the media to collaborate with the insurance industry for enhanced insurance awareness in Nigeria. According to her, “we all agree you are the loudspeakers of our industry.

Without you, whatever goes on in our industry would go largely unnoticed and unreported, pretty much like someone winking in the dark.

“But this is not an easy task, being gatekeepers for an industry that is older than Nigeria as we know it, with various interests and mindsets.

“However, someone has to do it, and I daresay you are doing very well. But can we do better? Yes we can. Even the best of outcomes can get better.”

