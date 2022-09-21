News

Business Expert To FG: Expanding Internet penetration good for our economy

The Managing Director of Autusbridge Consulting Limited, Olugbenga Johnson, has urged the Federal Government to increase its investment in expanding internet penetration in the country.

Speaking with New Telegraph in Lagos, Johnson said the use of technology has reduced the cost of doing business in the country. He said once penetration of the internet increase considerably, more Nigerians will jump on it.

Johnson said: “Just like I was saying on how we can use technology to reduce cost, a lot of organisations have employees, particularly the sales team we focused on across Nigeria, so you can imagine if you have a sales workforce of a 100 people and then you want to do a two-day training for them and you have to bring all of them all the way to Lagos, you can imagine the cost of doing that.

But if you have to go virtual, it is going to cost you may be less than one per cent of what it would have cost you if you were to bring them down to Lagos. “You may say that the impact will not be the same but really something significant can still be achieved and with a lot of things you can do to ensure that the impact is significant for the training.

So, for us, we know that the adoption of technology is not at the level of the developed world and  there are so many reasons for that but I believe that Nigeria is catching up fast.

“The reasons are obvious, epileptic power supply and internet penetration, which is the basis for most of these things, is not readily available. You still go to some places in Nigeria and you can’t even do simple things. Once we are able to achieve wellentrench technology across our fibre, I think this technology and internet penetration would be available everywhere.”

 

