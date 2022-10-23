Business failure: causes and cure

Many businesses have come and gone. The reasons for the death of those businesses are both physical and spiritual.

Most people pay attention on physical condition of their businesses or are totally ignorant or neglected the spiritual aspects. If you ask people to tell you the reason for failure of their business, some will say lack of fund, lack of market etc. In most cases this may not be so. Let’s now look at causes of business failure.

PHYSICAL CAUSES

Bad management, when management lacks vision as well as drive and mental capabilities to achieve result

Wrong location Incompetent staff Low quality of product or services Unfavorable government policy Lack of fund or imprudent uses of funds Stiff competition Lack of profitable mental exercise, etc, .

SPIRITUAL CAUSES NEGLECTING GOD’S ASSIGNMENT

Let’s read from God’s word.

The book of Haggai 1:1-11. States that “That speaketh the lord of hosts saying, this people say, time is not come, the time that the lord’s house should be built…

Is it time for you, o ye, TO dwell in ceiled houses, and this house lie waste? Now therefore thus saith the lord of hosts: consider your ways. Ye have sown much and bring in little; ye clothe you, but there is none warms; and he that earneth wages earneth wages to put it into a bag with holes ….

Go up to the mountain, and bring wood, and build the house; and I will take pleasure in it and I will be glorified. Ye looked for much, and lo, it came too little; and when ye brought it home, I did blow upon it. Why? Because of mine house that is waste and ye run every man unto his own house.

Therefore the heaven over you is stayed from dew and the earth is stayed from her fruit. And I call for a drought upon the land, and upon the mountain, and upon the corn, and upon new wine and upon the oil and upon that which the ground bringeth forth….”

From the passage, it is clear that failure in the business of people were due to neglect of God’s business. They were busy minding their personal business: God turned against them and failure, hunger, losses were the result.

As soon as they responded to God’s call, their business received God’s touch for prosperity.

There are two ways to learn; from observation and by experience. It always expensive and painful to learn by experience. I therefore advise you learn by experience observing the situation we have read… Avoid their mistakes and your business will be on the way to success

OPERATING UNDER CURSES

When people operate under curses, there shall be no progress or prosperity. Curse could be due to parent’s or great grandparents sins. Curse come when a man engages in occultic practices. They way out is genuine repentance towards God and forsaking of known sins.

FAILURES TO GIVE TITHE AND OFERING

A tithe is a tenth of income as a salary earner or tenth of your profit as a business operator. The tithe belongs to God. If you pay it, a lot of blessing shall be yours Let’s read the book of Malachi 3:8-12 It says “will a man rob God?

Yet ye have robbed me. But ye say, wherein have we robbed thee? In tithe and offerings… Bring ye all the tithe into the storehouse, that may be meet in mine house, and prove me now herewith, saith the lord of hosts, if I will not open the windows of heaven, and pour you out a blessing, that there shall not be room enough to receive it and I will rebuke the devourer for your sakes, and he shall not destroys the fruit of your ground …

And all nation shall call you blessed..” The blessing in tithe payment includes: Open heaven for your business Devourers (Business spoiler) will be rebuked by the lord Your business shall be known in area beyond its locality Failure to pay will bring close heaven and devourer will spoil the business. Pay your tithe and offering to church or wher5e you receive spiritual nourishment.

FAILURE TO ASCRIBE GLORY OF YOUR SUCCESS TO GOD

God is the giver of wisdom, knowledge and success. Learn to give glory Learn to give glory to God for every achievement. Do not be like the rich fool who beat his chest for his success and attributed no glory. Or course, his soul was taken same night.

The story is found in Luke 12; 16-21. Which says …” The ground of a certain rich man brought forth plentifully ; And he thought within himself , saying what shall I do, because I have no room where to bestow my fruits? And he said, this will i do; I will pull down my barns, and build greater,

And I will say to my soul to my soul, soul, thou hast much goods laid up for many years; take thine ease, eat, drink and be merry, But God said unto him, thou fool, this night thy soul shall be required of thee; then whose shall those things be, which thou hast provided?…”

