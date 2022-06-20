Business

Business Growth Leader, Adebiyi, to speak at the Africa'22 Revenue Summit

The Executive Director, Growth & Partnerships at Itex Integrated Services, Adekunle Adebiyi, has been billed to speak at the Africa Revenue Summit for 2022.

This is in a bid to champion conversations centred around effective management strategies that aid the upscaling of the business operations of start-ups, including large corporate, across the African continent.

 

The summit, which is scheduled to hold on July 8 to 9, is themed: “Value Up.” This is designed to foster discussions centred on the 21st-century techniques    involved in driving value across the revenue chain of organisations.

 

A statement by the organisers stated that: “It is on this backdrop that the summit seeks to extensively discuss business-related issues that cut across sales, marketing, culture, people, and leadership.”

Commenting on the essence of the event, Adebiyi said the Africa Revenue Summit, which is regarded as the largest convergence for revenue leaders across corporate Africa, is well-positioned to expose small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to sustainable strategies that would guarantee business growth.

 

He said: “Small and medium-sized businesses have been regarded as the main drivers of diverse economies across the African continent.

 

“This is because SMEs, particularly start-ups, serve as a critical driver of economic growth and development across the world. It is, however, germane to note that while SMEs play an integral role in contributing to the economic improvements of nations across the globe, it is essential to note that they encounter diverse challenges that threaten their sustainability.”

 

