Business has always been my passion – 'Ogologo Tallest', serial entrepreneur

Mark-Anthony Chibueze Opurum better known as ‘Ogologo Tallest’ is a graduate of Louisiana State University (LSU) where he earned a bachelor’s degree in Computer Science.
In recent years, however, his reputation as a shrewd and successful businessman continues to wax stronger
“I am a certified IT professional; I have had a lot of certified training besides university education. However, I decided to become an entrepreneur because business has always been my passion,” he affirmed.
His nostalgia for Nigeria revolves around his childhood of which he has fond memories.
“I had an awesome childhood, growing up in a house full of females everywhere,” he declared.
“I was pampered,  given anything I wanted. But my father was very, very strict on education. On the other hand, he inspired me to learn the art of business.”
Recently, Ogologo Tallest opened up on his true background.
“Although I am currently living in Dallas, Texas, USA, I am a full-blooded Nigerian,” he said.
“I was born and raised in Owerri, Imo State, my parents (now late) were Chief Samuel Opurum and Mrs Anthonia Opurum from Ngor Okpala Local Government in Imo.”
The third of seven children and the only son, Opurum, who was born on  April 20, 1991, had all his education in Nigeria.
“I had my primary education at St Francis Urate in Owerri, while I started my secondary education at Logos International secondary school Owerri, but later transferred to FSTC Ahoada River State and eventually completed it at St Paul’s Boys Secondary school, Owerri,” he offered.
Continuing he confirmed: “It was after the secondary education that I travelled to America for undergraduate studies.”
It is also important to note that one of Ogologo Tallest’s s companies, Murupo Group Nigeria Limited, has continued to soar in its operation in the oil and gas sector as well as being a player in real estate.
Ogologo Tallest is also the founder of Hans Integrated Service, and music label, T-Records.

Reporter

