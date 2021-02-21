News

Business leaders, security stakeholders unite to tackle rising insecurity

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Worried by the rising spate of insecurity in the country, business leaders and security stakeholders have joined forces to mount a workshop to address its crippling effect on the business environment.

 

The high level security workshop, themed: ‘Security Dynamics of the Business Environment for Sustainable Development,’ holds on Tuesday (February 23) at the Covenant University, Ota, Ogun State, and was designed to help businesses operate profitably in the face of mounting security challenges across the country.

 

The Workshop, organised jointly by Covenant University’s Centre for Economic Policy and Development Research (CEPDeR) and Ota-Agbara Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (OTAGCCIMA), will feature AIG Ahmed Illyasu as the Keynote Speaker while Chief (Dr) Jackie A. Kassim, Executive Vice Chairperson, MISSAK Group and Iyalode Alaba Lawson will headline the event as special guests.

Other confirmed facilitators include Professor Daniel Gberevbie, Professor of Public Administration, Covenant University and Nigerian Air Force, Security Experts and Representatives of Community-based Organisations, Amotekun & Social Orientation and Safety Corps Agency (So- Safe Corps).

 

The Chairman of CEPDeR Dr. O.Gershon said the Workshop was vitally important and timely because businesses incurred enormous losses to the prevalent insecurity and,especially,the recent ENDSARS protests, which saw widespread lootings in major cities in the country.

 

He explained that such insecurity and the subsequent climate of uncertainties were frustrating the government’s policy on Ease of Doing Business. Dr. Gershon added: “As two responsible organisations, we feel duty bound to bring the business and security communities together to proffer the knowledge and solutions that will help businesses to be profitable and more sensitive to their security environment.”

 

The President of OTAGCCIMA Dr. Kayode Bowale said: “In addition to the military action, there is a need for intellectual might, which includes pragmatic intelligence report and sincerity of purpose to solve the problem of insecurity, hence this collaborative Security Workshop,which is a veritable forum for objective discussion that could lead to practical actions.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

N69.4bn debt: Court rules on Jimoh Ibrahim’s motion against property seizure

Posted on Author Akeem Nafiu 

Justice Rilwan Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos will on January 12, 2021 rule on a motion by a businessman, Jimoh Ibrahim, seeking the reversal of an interim court order which authorised the Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON) to take over his property over alleged N69.4 billion debt. The judge fixed the […]
News

APC NEC meeting resolutions have united party – DG PGF

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The Director General of the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Salihu Lukuman has stated that the resolutions reached at the emergency meeting of the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Party have united the members of the party the more. Lukuman stated this in his statement titled: ‘Lessons from APC […]
News

FG to build gold markets

Posted on Author Olufemi Adediran

The Federal Government yesterday revealed its plan to establish souks in Lagos and Kano states for international trading of locally mined gold in Nigeria. The Minister for Mines and Steel Development, Mr. Olamilekan Adegbite who disclosed this in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, noted that the aim of the project is to diversify the nation’s […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica