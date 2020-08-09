Business Mogul, Abdulsamad Rabiu turns 60

Chairman and CEO of BUA Group, Abdulsamad Rabiu, who ranks high among mega business tycoons, bestriding Africa’s business firmament, has turned the big 60. The enigma, who hails from Kano State, North-western part of Nigeria, no doubt has brought, honour and respect to the country.

The unassuming and humble Abdulsamad remains exceptional in the catalogue of Nigerian billionaires.

He remains one of the good things that have happened to Nigeria. He gives hope that Nigeria and indeed, Africa, has something good to offer the world.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila in his birthday tribute to the birthday boy, said Rabiu is worthy of being celebrated as a foremost industrialist that has become a major employer of labour in the country. Abdulsamad Isyaku Rabiu (CON) was born August 4, 1960.

His late father, Khalifah Isyaku Rabiu, was one of Nigeria’s foremost industrialists in the 1970s and 1980s.

Abdulsamad is the founder and Chairman of BUA Group, a Nigerian conglomerate concentrating on manufacturing, infrastructure and agriculture. He is also the Chairman of Nigeria’s Bank of Industry.

In July 7, 2020, Forbes estimated Abdulsamad’s wealth at $3.2 billion, putting him 716th in the global billionaire’s club. After his early education in Kano, he attended Capital University in Columbus, Ohio.

