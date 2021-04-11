News

Business mogul, Dan Okeke gifts new house to old woman

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

As part of his philanthropic gestures, renowned businessman and philanthropist, Chief Daniel Okeke has gifted a newly built concrete house to Mrs. Nwanediya Ikechi, a native of Ututu, who had been living in a grass thatched mud house at Obiakang village in Ututu, Arochukwu Local Government Area, Abia State.

 

According to the beneficiary, the old and falling grass thatched mud house was leaking and as such exposed her household to bad weather and dangerous reptiles. Receiving the keys to her new house from Okeke,who is also the Chairman of Swiss Spirits Hotels and Resort, the elated beneficiary expressed sincere appreciation to the donor, stating that Okeke has demonstrated love to her and Ututu community.

 

She said: “I was living in a terrible mud hut before I came in contact with Okeke. “I am neither his family member nor relative and yet he blessed me with a new house. “I cannot stop praying for him. He will never lack by God’s grace.I don’t know what to say honestly, I am very happy.” Okeke, in his short remarks stated that he was disturbed and devastated when he saw mama Ikechi living in a leaking and falling grass thatched mud hut.

 

He said: “The donation of the new house to mama is borne out of my passion for humanity. “I was not happy when I met her in a poor living condition. “I am happy that going forward mama will sleep comfortably in a decent house.

 

“This is the only way we can make life meaningful for all and sundry. “We must show love to people around us by supporting them financially and emotionally. A representative of Senate Chief Whip, Dr. Orji Kalu, Revd (Mrs) Jemimah Kalu and other notable personalities across Abia State, witnessed the handing over ceremony.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Nigeria’s COVID-19 infections exceed 55,000 with 100 new confirmed cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The number of confirmed COVID-19 infections in Nigeria crossed the 55,000 mark on Sunday as 100 new cases were reported in nine states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The new cases were confirmed by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in its update for Sunday, September 6. According to the breakdown, Lagos […]
News

FG promises to intervene in erosion control in Imo, says Uzodinma

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, has disclosed that President Muhammadu Buhari had assured him that the Federal Government would soon intervene in resolving the perennial challenge of flooding in his state. Briefing newsmen after a closed door meeting with the President yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the Imo State governor said: “In specific terms, the […]
News

Dawn of African Royals at Coming 2 America premiere

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

At the red carpet of the just concluded premiere of the legendary classic foreign movie, Coming2America, Nigerian celebrities surpassed expectations of fashion critics.   They did not just show the world the rich divers cultures in Africa, they wrote in gold that Nigerian designers are super talented.   They gave the world another reason to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica