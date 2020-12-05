Business mogul, Harry Akande, dies at 77

Harry Akande, business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, is dead.

He died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 77.

”In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness,” a statement issued by Olumide Akande for the family said.

”Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.

”But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.

”His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.

”As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”

Akande was reputed to be one of the richest men in Nigeria. He was the Chairman of Akande International Corporation (AIC) — with interest in healthcare, engineering, building construction and power.

He was a one-time presidential aspirant on the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

