News

Business mogul, Harry Akande, dies at 77

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Harry Akande, business mogul and Agba Oye of Ibadanland, is dead.
He died on Saturday after a brief illness. He was 77.
”In the early hours of Saturday December 5, 2020, our patriarch Chief Harry Ayodele Akande passed away following a brief illness,” a statement issued by Olumide Akande for the family said.
”Chief Harry Akande was an astute businessman of international repute whose legacy and influence cut across continents.
”But by far his greatest passion was for a better Nigeria that guaranteed equity and justice for all. It is our fervent hope that this will be a reality in the not too distant future.
”His passing is a huge shock to his immediate & extended family, friends & associates. We are all grappling to make some sense of it.
”As we seek the repose of his gentle soul, we ask you to in turn to uphold us in your prayers while we pass through this very turbulent period of our lives occasioned by the loss of someone as dear as him.”
Akande was reputed to be one of the richest men in Nigeria. He was the Chairman of Akande International Corporation (AIC) — with interest in healthcare, engineering, building construction and power.
He was a one-time presidential aspirant on the defunct All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) platform.

Reporter

Related Articles
News

FG pledges to reposition DisCos for effective service delivery

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Federal Government says the Electricity Distribution Companies (DisCos) will soon be repositioned for effective service delivery. The Minister of State for Power, Mr Goddy Jedy-Agba, made this known while speaking with journalists after inspecting facilities at the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company (AEDC) on Thursday in Abuja, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN). According […]
News Top Stories

APC only exists because of Buhari, says Okorocha

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

  Former Governor of Imo State, Senator Rochas Okorocha, has stated that the All Progressives Congress (APC) only still exists because of President Muhammadu Buhari.   Speaking with journalists in Abuja, Okorocha said unless the party goes back to the four pillars that formed the APC, namely the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress […]
News

NCDC confirms 145 new COVID-19 cases

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed 145 new coronavirus infections in seven states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The agency confirmed the new cases in its update for November 30, 2020. The Monday figure represents a slight increase over the past 24 hours — 82 samples were confirmed positive on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: