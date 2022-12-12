News

BUSINESS NEEDS MORE THAN NORMAL PLANNING TO SURVIVE- OLORUNNAIYE DESTINY, CEO OF DISTINCTSTORES

According to Olorunnaiye Destiny, the CEO of Distinct stores, one has to look beyond the now and have a long term plan to be successful in business. The award winning entrepreneur stated this in a press briefing in Lagos, which was held by the company, he added that before the company was established in 2020, he had made plans for the company till 2030, and that is the kind of plan that keeps you going. “Distinct stores came into existence in the year 2020 with a plan and goal to survive till after 10 years. This made us to find a unique selling point to be harnessed, it has made people know that at Distinct stores, we deliver the most innovative and unique gadget/accessories”, he says.
Distinct stores is a brand-new player in Nigeria’s online gadget market. It has introduced a platform that where they sell gadgets and accessories. In order to assist people get their money’s worth, Distinct stores is on a mission to offer high-quality, premium, attractive, and reasonably priced accessories and gadgets. They also strive to combine premium and quick delivery experiences that create new opportunities for everyone.

 


The wide spread usage of mobile devices and gadgets has kick started a lot of business. This range of possibilities the mobile phone market offers for both large and small business is what really makes it so worthwhile. From the production and sale of pre-paid call (recharge) cards to the repair and maintenance of telecom facilities and equipment. This also created a gap in the market for quality accessories to service these gadget. It was this initiative that Olorunnaiye Destiny, took to create Distinct stores.
“Another secret to having a successful business is to know why the business is needed and what gap it is there to fill. Distinct stores came on board when we realized there were not enough gadgets accessories based brands to serve this ever growing market so we decided to do something about it differently. Distinct stores is a brand known for delivering the best innovative gadgets and accessories and our commitment to our clients sets us apart from other providers. From listening intently to our customers’ demands to the rapid, safe delivery and exceptional, unrivaled after-service.” he concluded.

 

