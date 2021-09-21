Business

Business offering: Truecaller lists Nigeria, others as major market boost

Truecaller has announced a milestone of 500 customers for its Truecaller for Business offerings.

 

According to the call identifier app, this success has been achieved within a few months of conscientious efforts by the team in helping brands connect with their customers better.

 

The businesses are from over 25 countries, including Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa, who have adopted the solution to add value to their existing businesses. The offering allows businesses to verify their identities on Truecaller, which increases consumer safety by preventing fraud and scam calls.

 

This includes various types of businesses, across large public listed companies, digital natives, startups, e-commerce, education, healthcare, banking and financial services (BFSI) and more verticals. With frauds and scams using spoofed identities on the rise across the world, there was a dire need to bring in more trust in communications.

 

This is exactly why Verified Caller ID was introduced at the beginning of this year. After repeated user requests, Truecaller has announced another interesting feature to the Verified Business Caller ID solution: Call Reason.

 

Call Reason enables Truecaller Verified Business customers to let their end  customers know why they are calling them.

 

It helps in adding context to business calls and improves customer confidence by communicating the reason for the call, even before the call is answered.

 

 

Truecaller has observed strong momentum from Banking and Financial Services to Edtech, to Digital Startups, and more. Nigeria, Kenya and South Africa are focused emerging markets for the brand and are expected to scale further.

 

Truecaller aims to accelerate its efforts to work closely with the enterprises to build communication efficiency with trust and safety.

 

Commenting on the success, Priyam Bose Global Head, GTM, Truecaller for Business, said: “Our 500+ verified business solutions customers, spread across key markets globally, are on a journey with us to make business communication more trusted, safer, and  efficient.

 

Marquee brands/enterprises across traditional and digital first businesses are leveraging it to safeguard their brand reputation and bring efficiency to their day-to-day business communication with customers.

 

“Our latest offering, Call Reason, is a great value add to the otherwise context-less calls that were an increasing problem for consumers and businesses alike. Call Reason enables businesses to let their customers know precisely why they are calling them and augment customer confidence by communicating even before the call is answered”

 

An official spokesperson for Swiggy, a prominent food delivery service in India and one of Truecaller’s early clients, had this to say: “Truecaller Verified Business Caller ID helps us reach out successfully to our customers and also helps us optimise our delivery attempts.

 

This has helped us deliver on time. “We are also one of the early access users of the Call Reason top-up feature of this solution and it has assisted in adding more context to our delivery calls and improving customer confidence by communicating even before our call is picked up.”

