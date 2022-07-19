Education

Business School bemoans knowledge gaps, holds book roundtable discourse

Posted on Author Kayode Olanrewaju

The management of Flannel Business School, Lagos, has bemoaned the knowledge and skill gap across various sectors of the economy, particularly between what the employers want and what the employees know and can give as value.

 

This shortage of knowledge is traced to poor reading culture, saying there is the urgent need to revamp the reading culture not only to bridge this knowledge gap, but to put life back into the nation’s economy that is desirous of fresh ideas, new technology, innovations and facts.

According to the Chairman, Governing Council of the school, Dr. Gbenga Olowo, while addressing journalists ahead of the Book Roundtable Discourse and Awards, billed for August 16, 2022 in Lagos Airport Hotel, very few experts’ experienced have been documented into books as guides in workplaces for new generation of professionals; while facts and information are sparingly compiled as manual to drive businesses and where these happen, no one cares to read it.

The theme of the book roundtable discourse is: “Book as Agent of Change in a Rapid Changing World,” while the sub-themes are: “A New Business Model for the Book Business” and “Between Digital Books and the Reader Interrogating the Viability in a Developing Nation.”

Prof. Pat Utomi will be the guest speaker, while the Director- General of the Nigerian Copyright Commission, Dr. John Asien will be among the panel of discussants. Former President Olusegun Obasanjo will chair the discourse, Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi, Ojaja II, will be the Royal Father.

“Our regular interactions with people across various sectors of the economy have shown a big knowledge gap between what the employers want and what the employees know and can give as value,” he said, adding that a great number of companies stopped functioning not because of lack of funds, but for lack of fresh knowledge, effective leadership and productive human capacity at every level of their management.

To him, this must not be allowed to continue, as it has become imperative for all to rekindle the reading culture and create a knowledge-based economy that would breathe new life into the formal sector of our businesses.

 

Towards this end, the Director- General of the school, Mr. Lawrence Omidiora, on his part, said the Flannel Business School, is dedicated to enhancing the required skills needed by students and associates to grow the business and economic sector.

 

While lamenting that Nigerian graduates have no requisite experience due to lack of a proper model to rely on, he noted: “We are set to develop entrepreneurship and deliver relevant developmental programmes that seek to promote professionalism, making businesses conform to global best practices both in content and delivery.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

