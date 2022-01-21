Business

Business solution hub, theBUNker, berths in Ogun

Secretary to Ogun State government, Tokunbo Talabi, has inaugurated the branch of theBUNKer, a business solution hub, in Abeokuta, the state capital. Talabi said theBUNker, which has its branches in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja was established with the aim of bridging the gap between the high demands for business space and the unavailability of large funds for rents in a commercial area.

Talabi maintained that the facility “is a further testament of the determination of the state government to partner with the private sector in achieving the ease of doing business in the state.” He, however, encouraged residents of the state, especially students, to take advantage of the serene atmosphere of the work spaces provided by the company to rekindle the reading culture that the state is noted for. While addressing journalists at the official opening of the company, the Chairman, Resource Intermediaries Limited, Mr. Ebun Bamgboye, maintained that the idea to set up the office in Abeokuta was conceived out of the rising desire “to satisfy entrepreneurs, careerprenuers, freelancers, professionals and students, for a fully serviced workspaces for reading, meetings and trainings.”

He reiterated that the disruption of work and unavailability of large funds to rent an office in a commercial area occasioned by COVID-19 has led to the increasing demand for co-work spaces by startup entrepreneurs, freelancers and professionals. He noted that the facilities provide subscribers access to convenient co-work spaces, fully serviced private offices for a team of nine, training rooms, classy meeting rooms, virtual office plans and in-house Café with WiFi access.

 

