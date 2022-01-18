Business solution hub, theBUNker berths in Ogun

Olufemi Adediran, Abeokuta

The Secretary to Ogun State Government, Tokunbo Talabi has inaugurated the branch of theBUNKer, a business solution hub, in Abeokuta, the state capital.

Talabi said theBUNker, which also has branches in Lagos, Ibadan and Abuja, was established with the aim of bridging the gap between the high demands for business space and the unavailability of large funds for rents in a commercial area.

Talabi maintained that the facility “is a further testament determination of the state government to partner with the private sector in achieving the ease of doing business in the state.”

He, however, encouraged residents of the state, especially the students to take advantage of the serene atmosphere of the work spaces provided by the company, to rekindle the reading culture that the state is noted for.

While addressing journalists at the official opening of the company, the Chairman, Resource Intermediaries Limited, Mr. Ebun Bamgboye maintained that the idea to set up the office in Abeokuta was conceived out of the rising desire “to satisfy entrepreneurs, careerprenuers, freelancers, professionals and students for a fully serviced workspaces for reading, meetings and trainings.”

He reiterated that the disruption of work and unavailability of large funds to rent an office in a commercial area occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic has led to the increasing demand for co-work spaces by startup entrepreneurs, freelancers and professionals.

He noted that, the facilities provide subscribers access to convenient co-work spaces, fully serviced private offices for a team of nine, training rooms, classy meeting rooms, virtual office plans, in-house Café with WiFi access.

