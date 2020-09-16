Business

BusinessDay set to host virtual investment immigration conference

BusinessDay, West Africa’s leading business intelligence platform, will be bringing together wealthy Nigerians seeking second citizenship and globally renowned investment immigration professionals as it holds a much-anticipated virtual investment immigration conference this month.
The event to hold on September 17 will provide insight on the best investments for High-net-worth individuals and their families seeking US residency and dual citizenship, as well as an avenue for networking among conference participants.
Top Immigration investment experts and legal minds including Range Developments, Adeniyi Duale, and Moneystewards will grace the event.
Oyinkansola Oladitan, a Senior Associate at Eight Roads, a global Venture Capital firm, will moderate the event.
BusinessDay is hosting the virtual event holds amid a reported increase in the number of the super-rich from Africa and developing countries, and their families, seeking the haven of second citizenship and residency in wealthier and more developed countries.
The outbreak of COVID-19 with its associated economic and social uncertainty has contributed to the rising demand for dual citizenship according to some experts.
Countries especially those in the Caribbean, like Grenada, known for its powerful passport with visa-free access to over 130 countries, have opened their doors to HNI investors through their Citizenship by Investment Programs (CBI).
The CBI program for Grenada is accessible through real estate investments offered by firms like Range Developments, which would be present at the event.
As part of the key focus for the event, Mohammed Asaria, MD, Range Developments is expected to share insight on why second citizenship is a necessity and not a luxury for HNIs in Africa and Nigeria, especially. Attendees will also keep up to date with immigration rules and regulations.
Apart from learning about citizenship and residency opportunities, attendees will also be taught how to make a successful application for second citizenship and successfully set up their business in foreign locations.
Expert opinion will also be given on Investment immigration in the Post Pandemic World and the importance of Due Diligence.
Speakers for the day include Peter David, Minister for Foreign Affairs and Labour in Grenada; Mohammed Asaria, the MD of Range Developments, and Adeniyi Duale, Managing Partner at Duale, an astute lawyer with decades of experience advising on corporate and commercial matters.
Motunrayo Ade-Famoti, the CEO of Moneystewards, an investment firm with locations in Europe, Africa and the USA, will also grace the event.
Participants will be able to take advantage of exclusive introductory offers and will be able to get their questions about investment immigration answered by the best professionals globally.

