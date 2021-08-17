News

Businesses, schools shut in Abia, Anambra despite IPOB’s stay-at-home orders’ suspension

There was confusion yesterday in Aba, the commercial hub of Abia State as residents decided to shut down their businesses despite the suspension of the sit at home order issued by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

 

Same scenario played out in Anambra State as offices and markets in Nnewi , Awka and Onitsha remained closed.

 

New Telegraph monitored activities on Monday in Aba and reports that all major and minor markets, banks, schools, shopping malls, streets trading centres and major roads were all deserted.

 

This situation came despite the message by the Head of Directorate of State (DOS) of IPOB on Friday that the suspension of the sit at home was a result of a direct order from the leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu. IPOB Directorate of State had on Friday said that the sit at home order will in the meantime be observed on the date of Kanu court appearance and urged everyone to go about normal businesses.

 

 

However, in Aba, the signs that the message never sank into the heads and ears of so many people were obvious as on Saturday evening when many residents were seen rushing in and out of markets to buy what they will need for both Sunday and Monday.

 

Our reporter who monitored the situation reports that many Aba residents thought that the sit at home suspension was not done by the IPOB Directorate of State.

New Telegraph also confirmed the death of a yet to be identified young man who was shut on the chest at the popular Gas-Line off Aba-Port Harcourt Highway by persons whom some eyewitnesses alleged were men of the Nigerian Army.

 

“We were all out here to see how things were going on. Suddenly, the three army Hilux Van was crossing.

 

They just stopped their vehicles, came down and opened fire. Meanwhile, the situation in Aba degenerated in some axies especially the Ariaria, Faulks Road, Okigwe Road, Osusu Road, Over-Rail and Power Line.

