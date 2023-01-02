Businesses should engage email marketing in 2023, says Ekundayo

With the ongoing alterations and modifications on all social media platforms, which many are unaware of, Chief Executive Officer ( CEO) CareerXpress, Ayeni Ekundayo has urged businesses to leverage email marketing in 2023.

This according to him is because the social media platform owners have authority over the algorithm, as they may develop rules that restrict the ability of businesses to engage with their publics.

His words: “Influencers of today who have two million to seven million followers on those social media platforms may discover the next day that their accounts have been deleted and all of those followers have vanished. People aren’t concentrating on that aspect of the service just yet since email, which most people do not understand, is the actual currency in this age of the digital revolution.”

While acknowledging his motivation to build email forest and then sell it off, though the profitability was not readily evident, Ekundayo said nobody at the time thought that a local company without a foundation in infrastructure could attract the attention of large corporations.

“I recall been called insane for believing I could start a mailing platform; all of these things only fueled our determination to be successful, email Forest had more functionality when we first opened the door to it than MailNg did,” he stated, while adding, “We persisted in our efforts to launch it, and as a result, we found ourselves in a position to be acquired by certain organisations in Dubai.

“Even while we continue to get royalties each year and support from its new owners to make sure the platform is utilised to its fullest potential, it can serve as evidence that despite the obstacles, it was able to succeed in Nigeria.”

Ekundayo further said that users can now access several pieces of information about a company with just one click. This he explained is because of the internet’s widespread accessibility which has allowed users to decide for themselves whether to opt in or out of a particular brand’s subscription.

Adding that the information about a business and as an executive that appears on the first page of Google matters since 88 per cent of customers conduct online research before making the purchase and the majority of stakeholders search for brands.

