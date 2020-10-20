Businesses shut, govt offices closed as protesters continue to occupy Alausa

Businesses were shut in and around Ikeja area of Lagos State as #EndSars protest continued on Tuesday.

Malls, government offices, and other businesses in Alausa, Agidingbi, Allen have been shut as protesters occupied the streets, blocking major roads along the business areas.

Some youths were seen playing football on deserted roads, others gather at different junctions mounting roadblocks to restrict vehicular movement.

Some youths displaying cycling and other creative skills on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway as traffic built up.

However, with Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu declaring a state-wide 24-hour curfew a few hours ago, it is expected that the protesters will leave the roads before the 4pm deadline kicks in.

