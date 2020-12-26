Metro & Crime

Businessman abducted after gun duel in Kano regains freedom

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Muhammad Kabir, Kano

A Kano businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Kalos, abducted after a gun duel between police and his kidnappers at his residence at Minjibir four days ago, has regained his freedom.
But it was not known if any ransom was paid for his release
An associate of Abdullahi’s said he just saw him returning home around 4:00am on Saturday.
“It was, however, not clear whether any ransom was paid to his abductors who in a brazen operation on Wednesday night burnt down a police van and thwarted a police rescue mission,” he said.
Confirming his release, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, said details of what actually transpired were not clear.
“Yes, I can confirm to you that the businessman has regained his freedom, but details of what led to what are for now not clear,” he explained.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: TVC, The Nation, Sanwo-Olu’s family house, Akiolu’s Palace burnt

Posted on Author Juliana Francis and Muritala Ayinla

Lagos yesterday slipped into a state of anomie as the Centre of Excellence literally became a ball of fire. The outbreak of violence, which started on Monday in different parts of the nation, continued yesterday, with more police stations, banks and media houses attacked and razed in Lagos State.   The violence further snowballed yesterday, […]
Metro & Crime

Covid-19 Fight: Kwara lauds public support

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

Kwara State government has lauded corporate bodies and individuals for their invaluable contributions towards the fight against the Coronavirus pandemic.   The Deputy Governor and Chairman Kwara State Covid-19 Technical Committee, Mr Kayode Alabi, thanked the donors while receiving the donation of two motorised modular fumigators by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi Ojaja […]
Metro & Crime

#EndSARS protests: No hiding place for hoodlums in A’Ibom – Commissioner

Posted on Author Reporter

  Akwa Ibom State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Comrade Ini Ememobong has reiterated that there would be no hiding place for hoodlums disguising under whatever cover to perpetuate arson and other heinous crimes against the peace loving citizens of the state. The commissioner said this while speaking to newsmen recently in Uyo, the state […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: