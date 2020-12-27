Businessman abducted in Kano regains freedom

A Kano businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Kalos, abducted after a gun duel between police and his kidnappers at his residence at Minjibir four days ago, has regained his freedom. But it was not known if any ransom was paid for his release.

Abdullahi’s associate said he saw him returning home at 4:00am on Saturday.

“It was, however, not clear whether any ransom was paid to his abductors who in a brazen operation on Wednesday night burnt down a police van and thwarted a police rescue mission,” he said.

Confirming his release, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, said details of what actually transpired were not clear.

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the businessman has regained his freedom, but details of what led to what happened are for not clear yet,” he said.

