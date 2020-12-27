News

Businessman abducted in Kano regains freedom

Posted on Author Muhammad Kabir Kano Comment(0)

A Kano businessman, Alhaji Abdullahi Bello Kalos, abducted after a gun duel between police and his kidnappers at his residence at Minjibir four days ago, has regained his freedom. But it was not known if any ransom was paid for his release.

 

Abdullahi’s associate said he saw him returning home at 4:00am on Saturday.

 

“It was, however, not clear whether any ransom was paid to his abductors who in a brazen operation on Wednesday night burnt down a police van and thwarted a police rescue mission,” he said.

 

Confirming his release, DSP Haruna Abdullahi Kiyawa, the Police Public Relations Officer, Kano Command, said details of what actually transpired were not clear.

 

“Yes, I can confirm to you that the businessman has regained his freedom, but details of what led to what happened are for not clear yet,” he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

FG evacuates 590 Nigerians from UK, 305 from Dubai

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama, has said that 590 stranded Nigerians have been successfully evacuated from the United Kingdom (UK) and are expected to arrive Abuja and Lagos on Tuesday.   Onyeama disclosed this in his twitter handle @GeoffreyOnyeama, on Tuesday, as he gave an update on the evacuation process.   The […]
News

JUST IN: NBC fines radio house in Lagos N5m for hate speech

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Nigeria Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has fined Nigeria Info 99.3FM Lagos the sum of N5 million. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), this was for providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime, public disorder. More details later… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals […]
News

FG may close Third Mainland for repairs on July 24

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The Federal Controller of Works in Lagos, Mr Olukayode Popoola, yesterday said consultations were on for another phase of repair works to begin on the Third Mainland Bridge. Popoola told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the consultations were towards evolving perfect traffic management architecture.   “We want to do maintenance work on Third […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: