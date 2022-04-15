Businessman accused developer of demolishing his building, destroyed goods worth millions

A businessman, Chief Eugene Nnamdi have accused a building contractor of demolishing is complex at Garba Square, Mandelas, Idumota area of Lagos Island.

The businessman said he was at home when he received a phone call from the traders who occupied the complex that some armed policemen and hoodlums have chased them out of the shops and lock up the place preventing them to have access to their goods.

“I was told it was One Alhaji Waheed Ogunbiyi who led hoodlums and policemen to the complex and chased the traders out of the place. When I contacted the family of Maja Jayeola who lease the place to me, the eldest child of the man who own the place claimed she was not aware of the development, but said it was his younger brother who based in England that sent the developer to carried out the act.

“Immediately the matter was reported at Zone 2 Command and Lagos State Police Command, but policemen have since been deployed to the place on the order of the developer to prevent the traders from having access to their goods. But as a law abiding citizen I am going to follow the matter to a logical conclusion.”

Some of the traders at the complex who spoke with our correspondent said it has been difficult for them and their family members to survive as they have been living from hand to mouth since they were chased out of the complex.

A trader who simply identified himself as Ndubisi said he is one the occupants of the complex on April 2, they were stopped from accessing their shops by some hoodlums and policemen who stormed the market.

Ndubisi said when we asked the hoodlums what happened, to our surprise they started removing the roof of the complex, we were handicap we couldn’t do anything than to call our landlord who rented the place to us.

“It was twice that the policemen came into the market, the second time they came to continued the removing of the roof and the hoodlums who came with the police started stealing peoples goods. We have been in the shop since 2004 we have not witnesse such incident before. Since then we have not been able to access our shops, rain has destroyed our goods worth millions of Naira.

“We have anywhere to go and to secure a new shop will be difficult for us. The Lagos State Commissioner of police, Alabi Abiodun should look into our issues we are Nigerians and we are suffering. We are roaming the street now without nowhere to trader, my question is even if someone else took over the property we have right to be informed, but the developer didn’t do that instead came in a military style and started removing the roof of our shops.

“What we lost over five hundred million naira worth of goods and we don’t have any other place to trade governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu should come to our rescue, we are dying of hunger with my family members Same to other traders in the complex.”

When the developer, Chief Waheed Ogunbiyi was contacted to get his reaction said he didn’t invade the property, but part of the complex is a tourist centre and needed to be upgraded to an international standard.

Mr. Ogunbiyi said the property is own by One late Chief Akinola Maja, he claimed it was the authority that chased them away not him but given the right to renovate the place to an attractive place.

He said: ” I was given the contract by government to rebuild the place to an international standard where people will come to see monumental arts and other artifacts and other attractive objects.”

