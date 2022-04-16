Businessman accuses developer of demolishing his building, destroying goods worth millions

A businessman, Chief Eugene Nnamdi, has accused a building contractor of demolishing his building located at Garba Square, Mandelas, in the Idumota area of Lagos Island. Nnamdi said he was at home when he received a phone call from the trader occupying the complex that some armed policemen and hoodlums had chased them out of their shops and locked up the place, preventing them from having access to their goods. “I was told it was one Alhaji Waheed Ogunbiyi, who led hoodlums and policemen to the complex and chased the traders out of the place. When I contacted the family of Maja Jayeola, who leased the place to me, the eldest child of the man who own the place claimed she was not aware of the development, but said it was his younger brother who is based in the United Kingdom that sent the developer to carry out the act,’’ he said.

Some of the traders at the complex who spoke with our correspondent said it has been difficult for them and their family members to survive as they have been living from hand to mouth since they were chased out of the complex. A trader who simply identified himself as Ndubuisi said he is of one the occupants of the complex and that on April 2 they were stopped from accessing their shops by some hoodlums and policemen who stormed the market.

“What we lost is over N500 million worth of goods and we don’t have any other place to trade. Governor Babajide Sanwo- Olu should come to our rescue, we are dying of hunger with my family members and same withothertraders inthecomplex.” When the developer, Chief Waheed Ogunbiyi, was contacted, he denied invading the property, but disclosed that part of the complex is a tourist centre and needed to be upgraded to an international standard. Ogunbiyi further said the property is owned by one late Chief Akinola Maja, and that he was not the one that chased away the traders but authorities that gave him the right to renovate the place to an attractive place.

