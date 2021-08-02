Law

Businessman bags 7 years jail term for importing cocaine

Justice Ayokunle Faji of a Federal High Court in Lagos has convicted and sentenced a middle-aged man, Obidike Onodyer, to seven years imprisonment for importing 485 grammes of cocaine into Nigeria. In sentencing the convict, the judge condemned his criminal act and ordered that the prison term should start from November 2018 when his bail was revoked.

 

Besides, the convict’s international passport which he fraudulently acquired was impounded by the court and forfeited to the Federal Government.

 

Onodyer was arrested by men of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on August 5, 2015 at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja, Lagos, during the outward clearance of passengers on Royal Air Maroc from Brazil enroute Casablanca to Lagos.

 

The NDLEA through one of its prosecutor, Mrs. Juliana Imaobong Iraobuchi subsequently filed a count charge against Onodyer for unlawful importation of the banned substance in a charge marked FHC/L/40c/15 dated 29th September, 2015.

 

Following his arraignment, the defendant denied the alleged offence following which he was admitted to bail by the court. However, while on bail,

 

Onodyer committed another offence by fradulently securing another international passport to replace the one confiscated on the order of the court.

 

He later jumped bail and the court later revoked his bail pending his re-arrest. Upon his re-arrest in November 2018, Justice Faji ordered his remand in the custody of the Nigerian Correctional Services (NCS).

 

On resumption of his trial, Onodyer was said to have committed another offence by procuring fake medical certificate to apply for bail on medical ground, but the prosecutor was able to prove that the certificate was forged.

