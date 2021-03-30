Metro & Crime

Businessman jailed for issuing dud cheques

Justice O. A. Adegbehingbe of the Ondo State High Court, Akure, yesterday sentenced a 49-year-old man, Gabriel Akinsanmi, to four years’ imprisonment for issuing dud cheque. Akinsanmi’s offence was said to be contrary to Section 1(1)(b) of the Dishonoured Cheques (Offences) Act, Cap D11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2004 and punishable under Section 1(1)(b) (i) of the same Act.

 

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Head, Media and Publicity, Wilson Uwujaren, said in a statement that Akinsanmi was convicted on a two-count charge of stealing and issuance of dud cheque brought against him by the Ibadan Zonal Office of the commission. Uwujaren said EFCC had received a petition dated June 8, 2017, from a man,

 

Adebayo Alabi, alleging that he paid N105,000,000 to Akinsanmi for the supply of six trucks of cashew nuts. After payment, he alleged that Akinsanmi only supplied four out of the six trucks and later issued him four cheques of N8,452,387 each as a refund of the balance, totalling N33,809,548.

 

Upon presentation of the cheques, only one of the cheques was cleared while the other three were returned unpaid.

 

Akinsanmi was arraigned on January 30, 2018 and pleaded “not guilty,” setting the stage for trial where the prosecution called 15 witnesses and tendered documents which were admitted in evidence. The defendant also called six witnesses.

 

After reviewing the arguments of counsel, Justice Adegbehingbe found Akinsanmi guilty on counts two and three and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment on each count.

 

The jail term is to run concurrently from March 26, 2021. Similarly, Justice Mohammed Abubakar of the Federal High Court, sitting in Abeokuta convicted and sentenced two Internet fraudsters to three months’ imprisonment, following a plea bargain with the EFCC.

 

Oluwaseyi Adekunle aka Terri Hunt was convicted and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment with an option of N20,000 fine, while Akanbi Mayowa Adebayo aka Cecilia Waru was convicted and sentenced to three months’ imprisonment without an option of fine.

 

They were both found guilty on a one-count amended charge bordering on impersonation contrary to Section 22(2) (b) (i) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention, Etc.) Act, 2015. Aside from their jail terms, the court also ordered them to make restitution to their victims and forfeit items recovered from them to the Federal Government.

