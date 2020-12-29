Metro & Crime

Businessman slams N1.5bn harassment suit on police, Lagos ministry

The Managing Director of Emilinks Ltd, Solomon Nwadiogbu, has slammed a N1.5 billion suit on the police, Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sport and Social Development, and seven others at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

In his averments in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1090/2020, Nwadiogbu alleged that the police, Lagos ministry as well as the seven other respondents were part of an alleged underhand ploy to take away his two teenage children from him and award custody to his estranged wife, Mrs. Adamu Cynthia Amos.
He alleged that the respondents besieged his home and business, prevented him from working, prevented his children from going to school, from taking exams, attending public functions and that he and his kids lived in fear of forcible and unlawful change of custody.
Mrs Amos; the Inspector-General of Police; Lagos State Commissioner of Police;  Assistant Police Commissioner Gbolahan Mudashiru (Commander Area J, Ajiwe, Lagos; Chief Superintendent of Police Oluwashola Oke (Divisional Police Officer,
DPO, Ajah Police Station); DPO Ogombo Police Station; Alhaja Aramide Alaka (Human Rights Section, Ajah Station); Inspector Moses Beleyede; and the ministry were joined as first to ninth respondents in the suit.
Nwadiogbu alleged that the respondents were causing him mental torture, violated his right to liberty, dignity and freedom of movement and cost him loss of revenue, in relation to a battle for the custody of his children.
In his amended affidavit in support of the application, the applicant said he married Mrs. Amos in 2005; they had a boy and a girl and lived in Victoria Garden City, Lagos till 2013 when the marriage broke down.
For peace to reign, he said he left his home, abandoned his business with a warehouse containing goods worth over N8 billion and lived in hotels until he built his home in Ajah. He subsequently filed a divorce, but withdrew same in the spirit of reconciliation, after meetings with her family.

