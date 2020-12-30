Businessman slams N1.5bn harassment suit on police, ministry

Managing Director of Emilinks Limited, Solomon Nwadiogbu, has slammed a N1.5 billion suit on the police, Lagos State Ministry of Youth, Sport and Social Development, and seven others at a Federal High Court in Lagos over alleged violation of his fundamental rights.

In his averments in the suit marked FHC/L/CS/1090/2020, Nwadiogbu alleged that the police, the ministry and the seven other respondents were part of an alleged underhand ploy to take away his two teenage children from him and award custody to his estranged wife, Mrs. Adamu Cynthia Amos.

He alleged that the respondents besieged his home and business, prevented him from working, prevented his children from going to school, from taking exams, attending public functions and that he and his kids lived in fear of forcible and unlawful change of custody.

Amos; the Inspector-General of Police; Lagos State Commissioner of Police; Assistant Police Commissioner Gbolahan Mudashiru (Commander Area J, Ajiwe, Lagos); Chief Superintendent of Police Oluwashola Oke (Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Ajah Police Station); DPO Ogombo Police Station; Alhaja Aramide Alaka (Human Rights Section, Ajah Station); Inspector Moses Beleyede; and the ministry were joined as first to ninth respondents in the suit.

Nwadiogbu alleged that the respondents were causing him mental torture, violated his rights to liberty, dignity and freedom of movement and cost him loss of revenue, in relation to a battle for the custody of his children. In his amended affidavit in support of the application, the applicant said he married Amos in 2005; they had a boy and a girl and lived in Victoria Garden City, Lagos till 2013 when the marriage broke down

For peace to reign, he said he left his home, abandoned his business with a warehouse containing goods worth over N8 billion and lived in hotels until he built his home in Ajah. He subsequently filed a divorce, but withdrew same in the spirit of reconciliation, after meetings with her family. He averred that in his absence, his children, despite his wealth and generous payment for their upkeep, were “starved and made to sell Gala, pure water and noodles in Victoria Garden City”.

He subsequently secured custody of his children, and that following an alleged “bogus” civil complaint by his wife, the second to ninth respondents had been harassing, intimidating and threatening to arrest or detain him, over “a purely family matter”. Nwadiogbu alleged that the police were threatening him with arrest and unlawful detention, despite not committing “any offence known to law,” adding that ministry officials and task force officials had been blocking the entrance to his property.

He said: “I am scared for my life, and those of my children. My children cannot go to school, attend public functions and church for fear of being kidnapped or forcibly held hostage against their will. “Despite me paying N2,500,000 yearly as school fees for my children, they could not concentrate on their private studies for fear of some unknown persons who want to take them.”

Nwadiogbu averred that he had to procure another home teacher on N240,000 monthly to be teaching his children at home. He added: “I single-handedly paid N110,000 and N60,000 for my son’s National Examination Council (NECO) and Cambridge respectively but the exams could not be taken due to the pandemic.

“I have been downgraded to a guard protecting children physically and psychologically and no ministry or government agencies as of date have invited me or the children for interview or examination.”

The businessman is seeking seven reliefs, including a declaration that there is no legal basis for the continued intimidation and harassment and the “attempt to make him forcibly release his children who are in JSS 2 and SS3 against the children’s will” to their mother, “without a court or any criminal act by the applicant” violates his fundamental human rights.

Nwadiogbu prayed the court to declare that the police lack jurisdiction over the matter and that their intervention was “unethical, unprofessional and gross abuse of public office.”

He further prayed the court to grant an order of “perpetual injunction restraining the police from further harassing him, and an order compelling the 1st and 4th – 8th respondents “to tender a public apology in one prominent national newspaper for the humiliation, embarrassment and public opprobrium” caused to him. No date has been fixed for the hearing of the suit.

