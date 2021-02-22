Law

Businessman sues LUTH, EFCC, 3 others over breach of contract

A businessman, Saka Babatunde, and his firm, Ofly Global Resources Limited, has sued Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) and three others before Justice Ganiyu Safari of a Lagos High Court over an alleged breach of contract.

 

Also joined as co-defendants in the suit are a member of staff of LUTH, Saheed Ayinla Ogundare, a businessman, Kolawole Bankole and a firm, Primal Hotel and Resort Services Ltd.

 

In a statement of claim filed through his lawyer, King Ola Wilson, Babatunde averred that on 8th August, 2016 via a contract agreement, Kolawole Bankole allegedly lease his 15- bedroom hotel known as De Nest Hotel to him.

 

Saka averred that when he took over the hotel, the expenses he incurred, aside down payment deposit made was N3.1 million. He further averred that by another contract executed on 14th July, 2017, he entered into another contract with Bankole in respect of another 35- bedroom hotel known as Primal Hotel and Resort Services Limited, adding that when he took over the second hotel, the total expenses incurred aside the deposit payment was N8.8 million.

 

Bankole was alleged to have later stormed the two hotels and forcefully drove the claimants and their staff away from the property and seized all their purchased items engaged in the hotels without recourse to the provision of the contract.

 

The claimant said he lodged complaints about the illegal and unlawful seizure of the generators and other items to the police vide a petition dated 24th October, 2019, wherein he was claiming the sum of N21.8 million in damages.

 

The businessman further averred that upon his eviction from the hotels, Saheed Ayinla Ogundare took over their management and started to operate same under the name and style of Seadrof Hotel & Suites even when he was still a staff of LUTH.

Consequently, the claimant is seeking the following reliefs among others; “The sum of N15 million as general and special damages.”

