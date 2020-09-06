News

Businessman to kinsmen: Allow peace to reign in Ire-Ekiti

A business man and indigene of Ire-Ekiti, Oye Local Government Area of Ekiti State, Felix Owoeye, has appealed to his kinsmen both at home and in the Diaspora to allow peace to reign in the community.

 

Owoeye, was reacting to the recent crisis which en-gulfed the town over the state government’s order which prohibited celebrations and festivals in compliance with the protocols to prevent further spread of the coronavirus.

 

Two people were killed and scores injured during protests over the cancellation of the Annual Ogun Onire festival. Also, during the fracas, the angry youth set vehicles of the monarch of the Community ablaze and burnt down his palace. “Violence would not do anyone any good.

 

As a matter of fact, there cannot be development in an atmosphere of chaos and violence, Owoeye stressed. “It is based on this that I am appealing to all sons and daughters of Ire-Ekiti both at home and abroad to let peace reign.

 

“Those abroad should call their relations at home, talk to them and let them see the reason why we must all live in peace,” he said.

