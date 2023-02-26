Businessman to Ogun CP: Probe disappearance of N3.2m goods

How could a shop located in the precinct of a police station be burgled, with over 70 handsets and accessories worth N3.3 million stolen and yet the police could neither prevent the crime nor handle the investigation professionally?

Even more shocking are the claims that after a suspect was arrested by police station in custody of a bag containing the suspicious phones, the items were also allegedly sold off and the suspects released. These are the puzzles a businessman based in Ogun State, Mr. Kingsley Onu, wants the State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Frank Mba to unravel.

More puzzling is the shoddy manner the police have been going about the investigation into the burglary. According to Onu, the shop he rented from Police Officers’ Wives Association, (POWA) attached to Ibafo Police Station was burgled on November 13, 2022, and all his goods, especially handset and accessories worth N3.2 million and the sum of N77,000 proceeds of the previous days sales were stolen.

He said in a petition to the police chief dated November 2022, “Immediately I discovered the incident, I reported the case at Ibafo Police Station, and I was asked to take inventory of stolen items and did just so” especially how they broke into my shop through the roof.

In another petition dated February 15, 2023, to the Divisional Police Officer at RCCG Division, Onu’s lawyer, Chief F A Emoruwa, expressed displeasure over the manner the case was investigated, because after a particular suspect was arrested with a sack of phones and accessories around the division, the handsets and accessories which should serve as exhibits were sold off.

“At RCCG Division, the IMES numbers of the stolen handsets were given to the Investigative Police Officer for tracking and it was discovered that the one of the stolen Infinix phones was used and found in possession of one Mohammed Umar of Ileke Village on the Lagos Ibadan Expressway in Ogun State.

When contacted, Ogun State Police Spokesman, CSP Abimbola Oyeyemi said that the matter was a little complex because two complaints were involved. He said a man reported theft of his phones by some individuals, but on receiving a petition, the police now strongly suspect he must have been involved in the original burglary.

“Hence, we have arrested five suspects who were linked to the theft of the phones and the Seriki who was earlier detained has been asked to produce the original suspect. It is not the case of disappearance of exhibits.” He assured the complainant that justice would be served.

